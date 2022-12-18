Detroit Lions troll Jets on Twitter following 20-17 win

It was not as easy as they hoped it would be on Sunday against the New York Jets, but when the final second ticked off of the clock, the Detroit Lions escaped MetLife Stadium with a 20-17 win. With the win, the Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes are very much alive. Following the game, whoever runs the Lions’ Twitter account decided to rub it in a bit by trolling the Jets with the help of Detroit D.U.S.T.

How did the Detroit Lions troll the New York Jets?

When the Lions released their 2022 regular-season schedule earlier this year, they did so with the help of Detroit D.U.S.T.

Well, the Lions decided to bust out the clip from that video, and what you are about to see is flat-out perfection!

GO LIONS! (Oh, and whoever thought of this video needs a raise immediately!)