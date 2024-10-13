Detroit Lions Troll NFL On Opening Play Vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions wasted no time making a statement in their Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Right out of the gate, the Lions trolled both the NFL and Cowboys with a cheeky play call that had offensive tackle Dan Skipper report as eligible on their very first offensive snap. For fans of the Lions, this was a clever callback to the infamous play from last season, when Skipper was involved in a controversial illegal touching penalty that cost the Lions a crucial two-point conversion in a tight game against Dallas.

In that game last year, Taylor Decker, another Lions offensive lineman, was wide open for the game-winning conversion, but the referees flagged the play because they believed Decker didn’t report as eligible. The Lions, who had been robbed of what could have been a huge win, clearly didn't forget.

Detroit Lions Troll The NFL

Fast forward to today, and the Lions didn’t miss their chance to have the last laugh. By putting Skipper in the same situation, they playfully trolled the NFL, reminding everyone of last year's botched call. Though Skipper didn't catch the ball on this play, the message was loud and clear: the Lions haven’t forgotten, and they’re playing with a chip on their shoulder.

The move set the tone early, showing that head coach Dan Campbell isn’t afraid to lean into humor while keeping his team’s competitive edge.

Making A Statement

The Lions, who entered the game with a 3-1 record, are looking to continue their march toward playoff contention, and plays like this show their confidence. Coming off their bye week, they’re refreshed and ready for revenge. Dallas may have gotten away with a controversial win last season, but today, the Lions came prepared to take control early, both on the field and in the minds of their opponents.

With Dan Skipper reporting as eligible on play one, the Lions let the Cowboys and the NFL know that they remember—and they’re not going to let history repeat itself.