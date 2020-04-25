Detroit Lions troll one of their latest draft picks (and his brother) with hilarious photo

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions used the No. 67 overall pick to select DE Julian Okwara out of Notre Dame.

That last name should have immediately sounded familiar to Lions fans as Julian’s brother, Romeo, already plays for Detroit.

Of course, whoever runs the Lions Twitter account decided to have some fun by posting a hilarious photo of the Okwara brothers, which is seen below.

This may be the tweet of the year so far! Well played, Lions!