41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, April 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions troll one of their latest draft picks (and his brother) with hilarious photo

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release D’Andre Swift Hype Video

Don Drysdale - 0
Can't sleep because you are so excited about the 2020 Detroit Lions draft so far? Don't worry, we have you covered. Well, actually, the Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn nixes trade with Houston Texans at last second

Don Drysdale - 0
If you stuck it out and watched how the 3rd Round of the 2020 NFL Draft played out on Friday night, you probably noticed...
Read more

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions used the No. 67 overall pick to select DE Julian Okwara out of Notre Dame.

That last name should have immediately sounded familiar to Lions fans as Julian’s brother, Romeo, already plays for Detroit.

Of course, whoever runs the Lions Twitter account decided to have some fun by posting a hilarious photo of the Okwara brothers, which is seen below.

This may be the tweet of the year so far! Well played, Lions!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale
Views51

More on this topic

Previous articleReport: Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn nixes trade with Houston Texans at last second
Next articleDetroit Lions release D’Andre Swift Hype Video

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.