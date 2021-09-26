Detroit Lions trot out interesting 29-man Week 3 starting lineup

As we know, the Detroit Lions do not exactly have the most talented starting lineup in the NFL. In fact, they arguably have the worst starting lineup in the league.

According to Spotrac, the Lions also have the lowest-paid starting lineup in the league.

Spotrac tweeted out on Sunday that the Lions’ 29-man starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 combines to be just $68 million against the cap, which is by far the lowest in the NFL.

You have to love that the Lions are getting a lot of young players some valuable reps as they rebuild.