How Marcus Davenport Earned the Lions’ Trust This Offseason

The Detroit Lions trust Marcus Davenport in 2025 despite past injuries. Coaches say his mindset and offseason work have them fully bought in.

When you look at the numbers, you wonder: why is Marcus Davenport still getting chances?

After all, the former first-round pick hasn’t played a full NFL season since he entered the league in 2018. And in 2024, the Detroit Lions lost him after just three games due to a fluke elbow injury.

But if you ask Lions coaches Kacy Rodgers and Kelvin Sheppard, their belief in Davenport has nothing to do with hope — and everything to do with tape and mindset.

TL;DR

The Detroit Lions trust Marcus Davenport because of his proven dominance when healthy, his visible commitment this offseason, and a renewed mindset that has coaches fully bought in. Despite injury concerns, Detroit believes Davenport can be a game-changing force opposite Aidan Hutchinson in 2025 — if he stays on the field.

It’s Never Been About Talent

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was direct when asked why the team has confidence in Davenport.

“Because I’ve seen it,” Sheppard said. “It’s never been about his play, it’s always been about availability.”

And he’s not wrong.

When healthy, Davenport flashes elite traits — size, explosiveness, and the ability to collapse the pocket from the edge. In the few games he played in 2024, he was dominant, pressuring quarterbacks and showing the type of burst that had him so highly rated coming out of college.

But injuries have derailed almost every season.

That’s why this offseason is so important — not just physically, but mentally.

Detroit Lions Trust Marcus Davenport Because of His New Mindset

Sheppard and Rodgers both made it clear: Davenport is different this year.

“His mindset is different right now,” Sheppard said. “He’s not holding back. He’s training like it’s already November or December.”

According to the coaches, Davenport has been at the Allen Park facility just as much as the staff, putting in the work, reshaping his body, and attacking his conditioning early.

Rodgers noted he’s been “in every meeting, staring me in the face, locked in.”

That’s not lip service — that’s buy-in.

And that’s what the Lions are counting on: that with the right mindset and a smart plan, they can get Davenport through a full season and unleash the potential that’s always been there.

No High-Priced DE? This Is Why

Detroit didn’t throw money at the defensive end market this offseason. They could have, but they didn’t.

Why?

Because they believe Marcus Davenport can be that guy opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

“We think if he plays 16 or 17 games, that we’re going to like the results,” Rodgers said.

And frankly, so does everyone who’s watched the tape. He may not be a Pro Bowler, but he’s a disruptive, violent, versatile edge defender who can win one-on-one battles and help keep Hutchinson from being double-teamed on every down.

If the Lions get 14–17 games from him, they’re getting a massive value.

Key Takeaways

Marcus Davenport has coaches buzzing in offseason workouts, thanks to a transformed mindset and increased commitment.

in offseason workouts, thanks to a transformed mindset and increased commitment. The Lions believe his injuries have been mostly bad luck , not wear-and-tear.

, not wear-and-tear. Defensive coaches are adjusting workloads and working closely with him to keep him available throughout 2025.

Detroit passed on free-agent edge rushers because they believe Davenport can thrive as Hutchinson’s complement.

The Bottom Line

You don’t roll the dice on just anyone. But Marcus Davenport? That’s a bet worth making.

The Lions believe they’re getting a motivated, physically refreshed player with something to prove — and the skills to prove it.

If he stays healthy, the Lions may not just have one dominant edge rusher in 2025.

They might have two.