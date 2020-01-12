22.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, January 12, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions could turn to New England Patriots FA to replace Graham Glasgow

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

I have made it very clear that Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow is one of my favorites and I have made it even more clear that one of Bob Quinn‘s biggest mistakes as GM was not signing Glasgow to an extension prior to the 2019 season.

Embed from Getty Images

Though Glasgow is still technically a Lion, everything he has said has made it sound like he is going to test the free-agent market as soon as the NFL season officially ends.

So, how will the Lions relace Glasgow?

I believe they should take a long, hard look at New England Patriots potential free agent OL, Ted Karras.

Embed from Getty Images

Karras?

That’s right, Patriots’ IOL Ted Karras is the nephew of former Detroit Lions great, Alex Karras, who played for the Lions from 1958-1970 (missed 1963 for gambling suspension).

Ted Karras started all 15 games he played in for the Patriots in 2019 and he will almost certainly come cheaper than Glasgow would have.

Though I will not be thrilled to see the Lions move on from a good/versatile player like Glasgow, it sure would be cool to see a Karras back in the Honolulu blue and silver!

 

