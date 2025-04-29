Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Bashed for ‘Most-Shocking’ Pick

Many called the Lions’ first-round pick of DT Tyleik Williams a shock, but I believe he could be a Pro Bowl star within three seasons. Here’s why I love the move.

There’s always at least one pick in the first round of the NFL Draft that makes analysts do a double-take. This year, it was the Detroit Lions who made waves with a selection that some called a head-scratcher — and I’ll just say it now: I absolutely love it.

With the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Lions selected defensive tackle Tyleik Williams out of Ohio State. According to many draft experts, this was one of the most surprising moves of Day 1 — but to me, it’s a pick that could pay off in a massive way.

Why Critics Are Questioning the Move

FantasyLife’s Thor Nystrom didn’t hold back in his evaluation. On Monday, he gave Detroit’s entire draft class an “F” grade, calling Williams the “most shocking pick of Round 1.”

“Holmes’ machinations during the draft confused me,” Nystrom wrote. “His team, desperate for help on the EDGE, eschewed multiple quality prospects at that position in order to make the most shocking pick of Round 1, DT Tyleik Williams.”

The criticism mainly hinges on the idea that the Lions had more pressing needs at edge rusher and could have filled that hole with a more conventional pass-rushing prospect.

But Here’s the Thing… I LOVE This Pick

I get the skepticism — sort of. But anyone who’s watched Tyleik Williams closely at Ohio State knows what kind of talent this guy has. He’s massive, quick-footed, and dominant against the run. He’s also far from a one-dimensional player.

In 51 games for the Buckeyes, Williams racked up:

136 total tackles

28 tackles for loss

11.5 sacks

10 passes defensed

A national championship ring

Two All-Big Ten selections

One All-American honor

That’s not just solid production — that’s a résumé loaded with big-game experience and next-level upside.

I truly believe Tyleik Williams can develop into a Pro Bowl defensive lineman within his first three seasons in the league. He has the motor, he has the strength, and under Detroit’s coaching staff, he’s going to learn how to turn pressures into game-changing plays.

Sometimes You Draft the Guy Who Fits Your Identity

Detroit’s coaching staff and front office have built this team on grit, power, and physical dominance in the trenches. Williams fits that mold perfectly. Even if he wasn’t the flashy pick, he might be the exact kind of disruptive presence this defense needs — especially if Alim McNeill misses any time to start the season.

Would it have been easier to grab a high-upside EDGE? Sure. But betting on a guy who can collapse the pocket and set the tone up front? That’s a very Dan Campbell move — and I’m here for it.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ 2025 draft class may not be getting rave reviews out of the gate, but don’t be surprised if critics are eating their words in a few years. Tyleik Williams may have been one of the most “shocking” picks of Round 1 — but it also might turn out to be one of the smartest.