The Detroit Lions have one of the most explosive running backs in football, but with the NFL trade deadline approaching, general manager Brad Holmes may have an unexpected position to address.

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Running back.

Jahmyr Gibbs has carried an enormous workload through Detroit’s first six games, and with Isiah Pacheco still recovering from back surgery, the Lions could consider adding a veteran before the November 10 deadline.

One intriguing possibility is Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier, a former 1,000-yard rusher whose name has surfaced in recent trade proposals.

And considering what Detroit needs behind Gibbs, the fit makes plenty of sense.

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) is introduced before their game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Could Target Tyler Allgeier in Trade

Allgeier, 26, joined Arizona this offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound running back rushed for 1,035 yards as a rookie in 2022 and scored eight rushing touchdowns in 2025.

However, his production has declined considerably this season.

Through seven games with Arizona, Allgeier has rushed for just 176 yards on 61 carries, averaging 2.9 yards per attempt.

Despite those disappointing numbers, his physical running style and experience could make him an interesting addition to Detroit’s offense.

Allgeier has already been identified by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox as a possible trade fit for the Lions, with speculation that Arizona could consider moving him for a late-round draft pick.

To be clear, this is a trade idea, not a report that Detroit and Arizona have discussed a deal.

But the logic behind it is worth examining.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Workload Is Becoming a Major Concern

The Lions traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans during the offseason, clearing the way for Gibbs to become their unquestioned featured running back.

That decision has worked offensively, but it has also created a significant gap between Gibbs and Detroit’s other backs.

Gibbs has already recorded 134 rushing attempts through six games, compared with just 16 for Sione Vaki.

That’s an enormous difference.

And with Pacheco unavailable, the Lions have been forced to rely heavily on their superstar.

As we previously examined when evaluating the Montgomery trade, Detroit received valuable offensive-line help and draft capital by moving the veteran running back.

But losing Montgomery also eliminated the dependable physical complement that helped make the Lions’ rushing attack so difficult to defend.

Allgeier wouldn’t necessarily replace Montgomery’s production, but he could provide a similar downhill running presence.

That could be especially valuable when Detroit wants to preserve Gibbs for the final weeks of the season and a potential playoff run.

Isiah Pacheco Injury Makes Trade Decision More Interesting

The biggest question is whether Holmes believes Detroit can afford to wait for Pacheco.

Head coach Dan Campbell revealed Friday that the former Kansas City Chiefs running back is progressing following surgery, but a return isn’t expected until the middle or latter part of December.

As we reported in Friday’s injury update, Pacheco has yet to play a regular-season snap for Detroit.

That leaves the Lions facing several more games without the veteran running back they signed to complement Gibbs.

And even if Pacheco returns in December, there’s no guarantee he’ll immediately be ready for a substantial workload.

Acquiring another veteran would provide insurance while giving offensive coordinator Drew Petzing more flexibility.

What a Detroit Lions Running Back Trade Would Cost

Of course, Detroit also has pressing needs at cornerback and along its defensive front.

Holmes must determine whether spending a draft pick on a backup running back makes more sense than using that asset to strengthen the defense.

But if Arizona is willing to move Allgeier for affordable compensation, the Lions would have a legitimate reason to explore the possibility.

Detroit doesn’t need another superstar running back. It needs someone who can take meaningful carries off Gibbs’ shoulders without forcing the offense to change its identity.

With the trade deadline approaching, Allgeier is one name worth watching.

And if Holmes believes Gibbs’ workload is becoming unsustainable, a surprise move at running back might make more sense than anyone expected.