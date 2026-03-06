Detroit Lions Miss Out On Potential Starting Center

The Detroit Lions may have just watched a potential solution at center come off the board.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, veteran center Tyler Biadasz has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on a three-year contract worth $30 million.

The deal comes just days after Biadasz was released by the Washington Commanders, where he had been scheduled to earn $8.3 million for the upcoming season.

Instead, the experienced center quickly found a new home, and a raise, in Los Angeles.

A Possible Fit for Detroit

Biadasz had been viewed by some as a potential target for Detroit as the Lions continue evaluating their offensive line options heading into the upcoming season.

The former University of Wisconsin standout has started dozens of games in the NFL and built a reputation as a reliable interior offensive lineman.

For a Lions team that values physicality in the trenches, a veteran center like Biadasz could have made sense as a potential addition depending on how Detroit approaches the position moving forward.

Chargers Make Early Free Agency Splash

Instead, the Chargers moved quickly to secure the veteran lineman before the official start of free agency.

The contract, reportedly negotiated by Athletes First, gives Los Angeles stability at the center position as they reshape their offensive line.

What It Means for the Lions

For Detroit, the development removes another possible option at a position that has been under the microscope since longtime center Frank Ragnow retired before the 2025 season.

The Lions have been searching for stability in the middle of their offensive line ever since. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, league sources have indicated that Detroit currently plans to roll with second-year offensive lineman Tate Ratledge at center.

Ratledge was primarily a guard in college and early in his career, however, which raises questions about whether the Lions might ultimately be better off keeping him at guard—where he is most comfortable—and continuing their search for a true long-term answer at center.