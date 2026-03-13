Detroit Lions Sign Veteran Tight End Tyler Conklin

The Detroit Lions have reportedly added a veteran piece to their offense.

According to Mike McCartney, tight end Tyler Conklin has agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

McCartney announced the news on social media Friday afternoon.

The move gives Detroit another experienced option in the tight end room as the team continues to shape its roster ahead of the 2026 season.

A Michigan Native Returning Home

Conklin has deep roots in Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 248-pound tight end played college football at Central Michigan Chippewas, where he emerged as one of the MAC’s most productive tight ends before entering the NFL.

He was later selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Now, he returns to his home state to continue his professional career.

Veteran Production and Experience

Conklin arrives in Detroit with extensive NFL experience under his belt.

:

270 receptions

2,645 receiving yards

11 touchdowns

During the 2025 season, Conklin appeared in 13 games, recording:

7 catches

101 receiving yards

While he may not be a primary receiving threat at this stage of his career, Conklin’s value often comes from his reliability, blocking ability, and veteran presence in the locker room.

How He Fits in Detroit

The Lions already feature one of the NFL’s most dynamic young tight ends in Sam LaPorta, who has quickly become a centerpiece of Detroit’s offense.

With Conklin now in the mix, Detroit adds experienced depth to its tight end room.

In Detroit, Conklin will compete with Brock Wright for the Lions’ TE2 role, while also providing valuable insurance as LaPorta continues working his way back from a back injury.

Even if LaPorta is ready for Week 1, having another experienced tight end available could give the Lions added flexibility in two-tight-end formations and blocking packages.