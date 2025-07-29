Detroit Lions Drop in NFL Team Talent Under 25 Rankings

The Detroit Lions are still stacked with young stars, but according to ESPN’s latest rankings, they’ve slipped a few spots when it comes to under-25 talent across the NFL.

Why the Drop?

The Lions came in at No. 6 in the 2025 edition of ESPN’s NFL Team Talent Under 25 Rankings, down from the No. 2 spot last year.

It’s not that Detroit suddenly forgot how to draft; it’s simply a matter of aging. Some of the Lions’ brightest young stars, like Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, are now 25 or older and no longer qualify for the list.

But make no mistake: this team still has firepower.

Blue-Chip Youth Core

Here are the under-25 names keeping Detroit near the top:

Penei Sewell (24) – A two-time first-team All-Pro , and arguably the best right tackle in football.

– A two-time , and arguably the best right tackle in football. Jameson Williams (24) – Coming off a breakout 2024 campaign with over 1,000 yards receiving.

– Coming off a breakout 2024 campaign with over 1,000 yards receiving. Sam LaPorta (24) – The dynamic tight end who helped stretch the field and piled up over 700 yards last season.

– The dynamic tight end who helped stretch the field and piled up over 700 yards last season. Brian Branch (23) – The versatile safety/slot defender and 2024 Pro Bowler who’s become the glue of the secondary.

– The versatile safety/slot defender and 2024 Pro Bowler who’s become the glue of the secondary. Kerby Joseph (24) – Led the NFL in interceptions (9) in 2024 and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

– Led the NFL in in 2024 and earned honors. Jahmyr Gibbs (23) – A dual-threat dynamo with 20 total touchdowns and the second-best rushing DYAR in the league.

– A dual-threat dynamo with and the second-best rushing DYAR in the league. Terrion Arnold (22) – The 2024 first-rounder and rising star at cornerback who is expected to take another leap in Year 2.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Here’s the kicker: a lot of these stars will age out by next season. Sewell, Williams, LaPorta, and Joseph are all 24 now, meaning the Lions could take a more significant drop in the 2026 rankings simply due to the calendar flipping.

Still, there’s youth in the pipeline.

Young Guns on Deck

Tyleik Williams (22) – The powerful first-round defensive tackle is seen as a future anchor on the defensive front.

– The powerful first-round defensive tackle is seen as a future anchor on the defensive front. Isaac TeSlaa (23) – The third-round wideout is already turning heads in camp with his hands and route-running.

– The third-round wideout is already turning heads in camp with his hands and route-running. Brian Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs – At just 23, these two will still be eligible for next year’s list and should remain the foundation of the Lions’ under-25 core.

Second-round guard Tate Ratledge, while highly touted, won’t be eligible next year since he’s already 24.

The Bottom Line

The Lions might’ve slid down ESPN’s under-25 rankings, but it’s not because the youth pipeline is drying up. It’s just that their young stars are growing up—and dominating in the process.

Detroit still boasts one of the most talented under-25 rosters in football. But as players like Sewell, LaPorta, and Joseph mature into full-blown veterans, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell will need to reload with the next wave of blue-chip rookies to stay near the top.