Detroit Lions Land BOLD Prospect in Todd McShay’s 2026 NFL Draft 2.0

The Detroit Lions continue to be a popular landing spot for edge rushers in early 2026 NFL mock drafts, and Todd McShay’s latest projection is no exception.

In his 2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0, McShay has Detroit selecting Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell with the No. 17 overall pick, a prospect who may not fit the traditional size profile, but checks just about every box when it comes to effort, explosiveness, and pass-rush upside.

Todd McShay’s Evaluation

McShay doesn’t shy away from Howell’s biggest concern — his size — but makes it clear why teams (and the Lions specifically) will be intrigued:

Howell is undersized and will get picked apart throughout the predraft process. But he’s relentless on the field, combining excellent takeoff speed with quick hands, change-of-direction suddenness, and a vicious motor. I think he can be effective rushing the passer as a rookie opposite Aidan Hutchinson and give Detroit some much-needed long-term upside off the edge.

That last part is key. Detroit isn’t just looking for rotational help — they’re searching for a long-term running mate for Aidan Hutchinson.

Why Cashius Howell Fits the Lions

Howell has been a disruptive presence in the SEC, winning with speed, leverage, and effort rather than brute strength. While he’s listed closer to the 240–245 pound range, his get-off is among the best in the class, and his ability to string moves together stands out on film.

At Texas A&M, Howell has shown:

Explosive first step off the snap

Advanced hand usage for a collegiate edge rusher

High-end effort chasing plays from the backside

Comfort rushing from wide alignments and standing up

That profile aligns closely with what Detroit values up front — motor, toughness, and relentless pressure.

Playing Off Aidan Hutchinson

One of the biggest reasons Howell makes sense for Detroit is how cleanly he would fit alongside Hutchinson.

Hutchinson routinely commands chips, slides, and double teams. Pairing him with a speed-based rusher like Howell forces offenses to make uncomfortable protection decisions. If Howell can consistently win one-on-one matchups, Detroit’s pass rush takes a major step forward.

Even early in his career, Howell could:

Serve as a designated pass-rush specialist

Rotate heavily on passing downs

Capitalize on favorable matchups created by Hutchinson

The Size Question Won’t Go Away

There’s no avoiding it — Howell’s frame will be scrutinized throughout the draft process. NFL teams will question his ability to hold up against the run and anchor versus bigger tackles.

But the league has increasingly shown a willingness to bet on explosiveness over measurements, especially for teams that already have a physical presence on the other side.

Detroit, with its strong interior defenders and Hutchinson as the focal point, is one of the best environments for a player like Howell to succeed.

The Bottom Line

Todd McShay’s projection highlights exactly where the Lions are as a franchise.

They don’t need a savior. They need a complementary difference-maker — someone who can tilt the field when offenses overcommit to Hutchinson. Cashius Howell’s size may spark debate, but his traits, effort, and upside fit what Detroit has been building.

If McShay’s mock becomes reality, the Lions would be betting on speed, motor, and long-term upside — a gamble this front office has proven comfortable making.