Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo for TNF vs. Bills

The Detroit Lions are breaking out the Marshmallows for Thursday Night Football.

Detroit revealed its uniform combination Thursday morning ahead of its Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, confirming the Lions will wear their all-white road look at Highmark Stadium.

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White jerseys. White pants.

The Marshmallows are back.

Primetime in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/mdD3IVKxBF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 17, 2026

Detroit opened the season in its all-Honolulu Blue “Blueberries,” which we covered when the Lions revealed their Week 1 uniform combination. The Lions escaped that game with a 31-30 overtime victory over New Orleans.

Now they will change the look for a much different environment.

Thursday’s game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, according to the Lions’ official 2026 schedule.

Marshmallows Return for a Historic Night in Buffalo

The all-white combination has been a popular road look for Detroit in recent seasons. The Lions have leaned into the nickname “Marshmallows,” with the same combination appearing in previous road games, including a 2024 matchup against Indianapolis. We covered one of Detroit’s previous Marshmallow appearances here.

This one comes with a little more significance.

Detroit and Buffalo are both 1-0, and the Lions will be the opponent for the first regular-season game played at Buffalo’s new Highmark Stadium. The Bills have planned several opening-night elements for the occasion, including an Inaugural Season theme and special jersey patches. Buffalo outlined its plans for the historic home opener.

We previously detailed why the Lions will make a little history Thursday night.

Now we know what Detroit will be wearing when it happens.

Marshmallows under the Thursday night lights.