Detroit Lions uniform combination for Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles [Photo]

In less than two hours, the Detroit Lions will open up their 2022 season at Ford Field against what should be a solid Philadelphia Eagles squad.

In case you were wondering what uniforms the Lions will where for today’s game, we have you covered.

According to the fine folks at Gridiron Uniforms, the Lions are going with their blue jerseys and silver/gray pants for their opener against the Eagles.

Nation, what is your favorite Lions uniform combo?

#OnePride going with the Blue jersey and silver/gray pants combo for their Week 1 matchup vs. the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/z3SxNlOM7o — Don Drysdale (@DetroitLionsGM) September 11, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions preview and prediction

The Detroit Lions will finally play a game of importance on Sunday when they welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Ford Field. Anticipation is high for the start of the 2022 season, and the Lions will have a tall task with the Eagles. Let’s take a closer look at the opening week matchup, along with a profoundly thought-out prediction by someone rocking a blue mustache from all the pre-season Kool-Aid I’ve consumed.

Philadelphia Eagles

First, let’s take a look at the villains of Week One, those Eagles from the city of brotherly love. Philadelphia has a passionate fan base with high hopes for the team’s 2022 campaign, and for good reason. The Eagles finished last season 9-8 under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni, winning four of their last five regular-season games. The Eagles ran into a Tom Brady-led Buccaneers team in the playoffs that sent the team packing early. However, new additions to the offensive have the team and the fan base expecting a higher ceiling for the 2022 team.

The offense will be led by third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will likely finish with far more than the 16 TD passes he finished with in 2021. Hurts’ has a potential two-headed monster out wideout this season with former Heisman winner DeVonta Smith complimenting the newly acquired A.J. Brown. One would expect Philadelphia to really test the Lions’ secondary early and often with weapons like Dallas Godeort and Zach Pascal complimenting the top targets in Smith and Brown.

