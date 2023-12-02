Detroit Lions uniform combination for Week 13 vs. New Orleans Saints released

The Detroit Lions uniform combination for Week 13 vs. the Saints has been released.

The Detroit Lions are in the Big Easy for their Week 13 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. After their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers, they aim to secure their 9th win of 2023. The team has revealed their uniform choice for the game, opting for an all-white look.

The Lions are going with their all-white look

The Lions, who are playing at the Caesars Superdome for the 1st time since 2017, will be wearing their road white jerseys with white pants and socks:

Just like the caption reads, “Don't spill gumbo on these!” This particular uniform combination made its debut in 2021.

The Lions also wore the all-white uniform combination in their Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bottom Line: Win No. 9 upcoming?

The Lions are going to be looking to keep pace with the likes of the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Standings and to build on their lead in the NFC North Division.

The Lions, rocking their all-white uniform combinations, will be kicking off at the Caesars Superdome starting at 1:00 PM. Television coverage will be on Fox, with radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket. Can the Lions earn their 9th win of 2023?