Detroit Lions uniform combination unveiled for matchup vs. Jets

The Lions have unveiled their uniform combination for Sunday's game

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have a golden opportunity when they travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season, and they will put themselves in a position to make a run at the NFL playoffs. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions uniform combination was unveiled for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

What is the Detroit Lions uniform combination for matchup vs. Jets?

Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce their uniform combination for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

As you can see below, the Lions are going with their white jerseys and gray pants.

Nation, what is your favorite Detroit Lions uniform combination?