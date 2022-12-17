Detroit Lions Notes

Detroit Lions uniform combination unveiled for matchup vs. Jets

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions play the Jets on Sunday
  • The Lions have unveiled their uniform combination for Sunday's game

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have a golden opportunity when they travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season, and they will put themselves in a position to make a run at the NFL playoffs. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions uniform combination was unveiled for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Detroit Lions uniform combination

What is the Detroit Lions uniform combination for matchup vs. Jets?

Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce their uniform combination for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

As you can see below, the Lions are going with their white jerseys and gray pants.

Featured Videos

Nation, what is your favorite Detroit Lions uniform combination?

Detroit Lions uniform combination

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan football Michigan Football adds Stanford OL through transfer portal in 2022
Next Article Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets Quinnen Williams Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets
Detroit Lions scratch out their sixth victory in seven games during Week 15 win against Jets
Detroit Lions Notes
Brock Wright Detroit Lions
Brock Wright scores INSANE TD to give Detroit Lions lead over Jets [Video]
Detroit Lions News
Mike Hart Michigan Football
Michigan football lands No. 2 EDGE in Transfer Portal
U of M
Derek Lalonde Detroit Red Wings
Derek Lalonde has challenge for Detroit Red Wings players regarding Gordie Howe
Detroit Red Wings News
Lost your password?