Detroit Lions uniform combination unveiled for Thanksgiving Matchup vs. Bills

On Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions will look to continue their winning ways when they host the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions will have won four games in a row, and they would be right square in the playoff hunt in the NFC. On Tuesday, we passed along a rumor that the Detroit Lions uniform combination for their Thanksgiving matchup against the Bills would be their Color Rush uniforms, and we now officially know which uniform combo will be worn on Turkey Day.

What is the Detroit Lions uniform combination for Thanksgiving Day?

Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to confirm they will be wearing their all-gray Color Rush uniforms on Thursday against the Bills.

Take a look.

Bringing out the color rush for Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/MxtsaoPfBk — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 24, 2022

Nation, how do you feel about the Lions wearing their all-gray uniforms on Thanksgiving Day? What uniform combo would you have preferred?