Detroit Lions uniform combination unveiled for Week 9 matchup vs. Packers

The Lions have unveiled their uniform combo for Week 9

The Detroit Lions will host the Packers in Week 9

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers in a matchup between two teams that have combined for nine losses in a row. Heading into the season, many believe this could be a game that would go a long way in determining the NFC North champion, but, as we now know, that is not the case. On Saturday night, the Detroit Lions uniform combination was unveiled for Sunday’s matchup against the Packers.

What uniform combo will the Detroit Lions wear vs. the Packers?

Just moments ago, the Lions released their uniform combination for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and as you can see, they will be rolling with their home blue jerseys and silver pants.

Check it out.

Rollin' with the home blue pic.twitter.com/c14CPIS6UQ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Cowboys.

What: Lions vs. Packers

When: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Weather: Indoors

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, & Tom Rinaldi

Streaming Options: Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Packers -3.5

Prediction:

Green Bay Packers 31 (-3.5)

Detroit Lions 24

