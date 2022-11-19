Detroit Lions uniform combination vs. New York Giants

Look good, feel good, feel good, play good. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where they will take on the New York Giants in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. On Saturday night, the Lions released their uniform for Sunday’s game against the Giants, and they are hoping that looking smooth will translate to them playing well. With a win, the Lions would move to 4-6 on the season with a Thanksgiving matchup against the Buffalo Bills right around the corner

What is the Detroit Lions uniform combination for their game against the Giants?

As you can see below, the Lions will be wearing all for their matchup against the New York Giants.

Nation, what is your favorite Lions uniform combination?

