The Detroit Lions are coming home to Ford Field this Sunday, and they’re bringing back one of their most popular uniform combinations. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town, Detroit is going back to black.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

On Wednesday morning, the Lions’ official social media account teased the uniform choice with a simple three-word message:

“Back in black.”

Back in black pic.twitter.com/Mda8CFU55r — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 18, 2026

The announcement featured a glowing Honolulu Blue outline of the Lions logo against a black background, signaling the return of Detroit’s popular black alternate uniforms. It’s a fitting look for a team riding a five-game winning streak and looking to keep its momentum rolling.

And considering how the Lions have played lately, fans probably won’t mind seeing the black uniforms make another appearance.

Detroit Lions Uniform Combo Brings Back Motor City Muscle

Detroit’s black alternate look, known as Motor City Muscle, features black jerseys with Honolulu Blue numbers and lettering, along with black pants and the team’s striking alternate blue helmet. The helmet features a black leaping Lion logo outlined in silver.

The Lions brought back the black jerseys as part of their uniform redesign in 2024, and the combination quickly became a fan favorite. The team also wore its all-black uniforms against Green Bay earlier this season.

According to the Lions’ 2024 uniform unveiling, the black alternate was built as a bold, modern take on Detroit’s traditional Honolulu Blue and silver identity, with a nod to the look the team wore in the 1990s and early 2000s. The alternate helmet provides an especially distinctive contrast with the dark jerseys.

Detroit recently revealed its uniform combination for the Germany game, when the Lions defeated the New England Patriots 35-10 in Munich. Now, they’ll switch things up again for their return to Ford Field.

Lions Looking to Keep Winning Streak Alive Against Buccaneers

The Lions enter Sunday’s matchup with a 7-2 record following their convincing victory over New England. Dan Campbell’s team has won five consecutive games and continues to position itself as a serious contender in the NFC.

However, Detroit faces a difficult challenge after losing star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending ACL injury. The Lions will need another strong defensive effort against Tampa Bay as they attempt to extend their winning streak to six games.

The official NFL schedule has Detroit hosting the Buccaneers on Sunday, November 22, at 1 p.m. ET. The matchup will be televised on FOX.

The Lions are back in black, back at Ford Field, and looking for their sixth consecutive victory. Now, all that’s left is to see whether the uniforms bring another win.