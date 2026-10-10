The Detroit Lions are preparing for Sunday’s road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and fans now have a look at the uniform combination Detroit is expected to wear. The Lions will go with a classic road appearance featuring white jerseys, silver pants, and their traditional silver helmets.

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According to the latest uniform matchup graphic from Lions Uniform Tracker, Detroit will also wear white socks, completing a clean combination of Honolulu blue, silver, and white. The Cardinals, meanwhile, will counter with an intimidating all-black look.

Bringing back the silver pants this week pic.twitter.com/QI4Z6CEew2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 10, 2026

Detroit Lions vs. Cardinals Uniform Matchup

Here is the complete uniform combination shown in the Week 5 matchup graphic:

Uniform Item Detroit Lions Arizona Cardinals Helmet Silver Black Jersey White Black Pants Silver Black Socks White Black

The combination gives Detroit a more traditional look after wearing white jerseys with white pants during last Sunday’s loss to Carolina. As we previously reported ahead of the Panthers matchup, the Lions have experimented with different combinations of their road uniforms this season.

While Detroit’s white road jerseys have been confirmed through the 2026 Lions uniform schedule, the complete silver pants combination is based on the newly circulated matchup graphic. A leaguewide Week 5 uniform roundup published Oct. 8 also lists Detroit in a silver helmet and white jersey, with the pants still to be announced. The Lions have not independently confirmed every element of that graphic.

Arizona’s decision to wear all black will create a sharp visual contrast on Sunday. The Cardinals’ 2026 uniform schedule also identifies the Detroit matchup as one of their designated black uniform games.

Lions Looking to Enter Bye Week With Victory

Of course, what the Lions wear Sunday will matter considerably less than how they perform against a Cardinals team that enters Week 5 with a 1-3 record. Detroit is coming off a disappointing 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers and desperately needs a victory before its upcoming bye week.

Who Is Out for Detroit on Sunday

The Lions will also be without several important players, including Brian Branch, Cade Mays, Ben Bartch, and Rock Ya-Sin. As we previously reported in Detroit’s final injury update, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams is also questionable with a foot injury on the team’s final Week 5 injury report.

Detroit and Arizona will kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium, with the game televised on FOX. The Lions will be looking to improve to 3-2 before returning home for an important NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 25.

The uniform combination might be a classic, but the Lions are hoping Sunday’s performance delivers something their fans have not seen nearly enough this season, a convincing road victory.