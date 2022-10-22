Detroit Lions uniform combo for matchup vs. Cowboys [Photo]

After a horrendous 1-4 start to their 2022 season, including three straight losses, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. When the Lions take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET, they will be wearing Honolulu blue from top to bottom as they will be wearing their blue jerseys and blue pants. The Cowboys will be wearing their white jerseys with gray pants.

Here is the Detroit Lions’ uniform combo for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Cowboys

Here is the tweet the Lions sent out not too long ago to unveil the uniform combo they will be wearing against the Cowboys.

All blue everything pic.twitter.com/fXuhiXr1JK

October 23, 2022

How can I watch the Lions at Cowboys?

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Cowboys.

What: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Weather: 79 degrees, partly sunny, 19mph winds

Television: CBS

Television Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Streaming Options: Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Cowboys -7 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 21

Dallas Cowboys 31 (-7)

