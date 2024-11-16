fb
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Uniform Combo For Matchup Vs. Jaguars

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are preparing for their Week 11 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, and fans are already wondering what the team will wear on Sunday. While the full uniform combo hasn't been officially released yet, we do know the Lions will be sporting their blue jerseys for the game.

Photo below via Gridiron Uniforms:

As for the pants, the Lions have two solid options to pair with the blue jerseys: their classic blue pants or their silver ones. Both combinations have been a fan favorite this season, but the decision on which pair will make the cut remains to be seen.

Be sure to check back with us for updates, as we’ll provide the final uniform breakdown as soon as it's announced. With the Lions looking to extend their impressive season, the team will be looking sharp as they face the Jaguars in Detroit. Stay tuned!

