Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo for Matchup vs. Jets

The Detroit Lions are bringing back a classic look for Sunday’s home matchup against the New York Jets.

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Detroit has announced it will wear Honolulu Blue jerseys with silver pants at Ford Field, a traditional combination many Lions fans have been waiting to see after the team opened the season in all blue and wore all white in Buffalo.

Just leaving this here pic.twitter.com/FU35HJEJRZ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 25, 2026

Blue and silver return to Ford Field

The blue-jersey, silver-pants combination is about as close as the Lions can get to their signature home look. Detroit’s current uniform set allows the primary blue jersey to pair with multiple pant options, but the silver pants give the look its old-school feel.

The Lions wore “Blueberries”, blue jerseys and blue pants, in their Week 1 win over New Orleans, a combination previously revealed by Detroit. They switched to white jerseys and white pants for the road loss to Buffalo, as Detroit’s Week 2 uniform reveal showed.

Now, the silver pants are back in the rotation.

A traditional look for a meaningful Week 3 game

The Lions will host Aaron Glenn and the Jets in a Week 3 game that carries plenty of storylines beyond the wardrobe. Detroit enters at 1-1 and is looking to rebound from its 41-31 loss to the Bills, while Glenn returns to Ford Field for the first time as an opposing head coach.

The game is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, according to the Lions’ official 2026 schedule. The Jets are also 1-1, setting up an important early-season matchup in Detroit.

No, the uniform combination will not fix the Lions’ problems from Buffalo. But blue jerseys and silver pants at Ford Field? That is a pretty good place to start.