Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for Week 14 matchup vs. Vikings

By Don Drysdale
1 Min Read
  • The Lions will host the Vikings on Sunday
  • The Lions have released their uniform combo for their Week 14 matchup

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their sixth game of the season when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Lions’ defense will have their work cut out for them in this one as the Vikings have a formidable offense that includes the great Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions uniform combo was released for Sunday’s huge matchup against the Vikings.

What is the Detroit Lions uniform combo against the Vikings?

On Saturday night, the Lions took to Twitter to unveil their uniform combo for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

As you can see below, the Lions will once again be wearing their all-blue uniform combo tomorrow against the Vikings.

Nation, what is your favorite Lions uniform combo?

