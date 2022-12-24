Merch
    Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers

    On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions will look to win their eighth game of the season, and further solidify their playoff chances, when they take on the Carolina Panthers. The Lions will have their work cut out for them in this one as the Panthers are still fighting for a playoff spot. On Friday night, the Detroit Lions uniform combo was released for Saturday’s huge matchup against the Panthers.

    Detroit Lions uniform combo

    What is the Detroit Lions uniform combo against the Panthers?

    On Friday night, the Lions took to Twitter to unveil their uniform combo for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

    As you can see below, the Lions will be wearing their white jerseys, blue game pants, and white game socks.

    Detroit Lions uniform combo

