Detroit Lions Uniform Combo Revealed for Week 12 Matchup vs. Giants

The Detroit Lions are throwing on the black threads this weekend.

On Tuesday, the team officially announced they’ll be rocking their all-black uniform combo for Sunday’s Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants at Ford Field. Yes, the popular blackout look is back, and Lions fans already know this combo hits different inside a loud dome.

The timing fits, too. Detroit is looking to bounce back after the tough loss to the Eagles, and nothing says “let’s reset the vibe” quite like showing up in the most intimidating uniforms in the closet.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at Ford Field, where the Lions will try to get back on track against a struggling 2-9 Giants squad.

The full blackout is officially activated.

