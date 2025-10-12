Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo for Week 6 Matchup vs. Chiefs

The Detroit Lions are bringing the clean look to Sunday Night Football. Ahead of their highly anticipated Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team revealed their uniform combo — and it’s an all-white classic.

Detroit will hit the field wearing their white jerseys, white pants, and white socks, accented by their signature Honolulu blue numbers and striping. It’s a sharp, icy look that fans have come to love, especially under the bright primetime lights.

The Lions, sitting at 4-1, will look to keep their momentum going on the road in Kansas City, where they’ll face a tough Chiefs team hungry to bounce back. With this all-white combo, Detroit will be dressed for business and ready to make a statement under the national spotlight.

Week 6: Lions at Chiefs

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 PM ET

Uniform combo: White jersey, white pants, white socks