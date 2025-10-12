Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo for Week 6 Matchup vs. Chiefs

The Detroit Lions are bringing the clean look to Sunday Night Football. Ahead of their highly anticipated Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team revealed their uniform combo — and it’s an all-white classic.
Detroit will hit the field wearing their white jerseys, white pants, and white socks, accented by their signature Honolulu blue numbers and striping. It’s a sharp, icy look that fans have come to love, especially under the bright primetime lights.
The Lions, sitting at 4-1, will look to keep their momentum going on the road in Kansas City, where they’ll face a tough Chiefs team hungry to bounce back. With this all-white combo, Detroit will be dressed for business and ready to make a statement under the national spotlight.
Week 6: Lions at Chiefs
Sunday Night Football, 8:20 PM ET
Uniform combo: White jersey, white pants, white socks
One Response
I know there is a superstition associated with wearing them, but they remind me of the NFC Championship loss to the 49ers in 2023. I would love to see the classic Silver pants with that slick new piping. Possibly the Blue ones, even though they have no piping. But hey, that’s just me. Whatever makes the players more comfortable is the one we should wear.