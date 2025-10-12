fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo for Week 6 Matchup vs. Chiefs

Detroit Lions roster moves Shane Zylstra Detroit Lions injury report Week 3 Detroit Lions Uniform Combo Week 3 Detroit Lions Anthony Richardson trade rumors rebuttal Detroit Lions Uniform Combo Detroit Lions cornerback options Taylor Decker injury update Justin Rogers Detroit Lions Bengals Detroit Lions Uniform Combo
View Comments

The Detroit Lions are bringing the clean look to Sunday Night Football. Ahead of their highly anticipated Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team revealed their uniform combo — and it’s an all-white classic.

Detroit will hit the field wearing their white jerseys, white pants, and white socks, accented by their signature Honolulu blue numbers and striping. It’s a sharp, icy look that fans have come to love, especially under the bright primetime lights.

The Lions, sitting at 4-1, will look to keep their momentum going on the road in Kansas City, where they’ll face a tough Chiefs team hungry to bounce back. With this all-white combo, Detroit will be dressed for business and ready to make a statement under the national spotlight.

Week 6: Lions at Chiefs
Sunday Night Football, 8:20 PM ET
Uniform combo: White jersey, white pants, white socks

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

One Response

  1. I know there is a superstition associated with wearing them, but they remind me of the NFC Championship loss to the 49ers in 2023. I would love to see the classic Silver pants with that slick new piping. Possibly the Blue ones, even though they have no piping. But hey, that’s just me. Whatever makes the players more comfortable is the one we should wear.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments