Detroit Lions Reveal Epic Uniform Combo for Matchup vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions are keeping things clean and classic for their Week 10 showdown against the Washington Commanders, and fans are absolutely loving it.

On Friday evening, the Lions revealed they’ll be rocking their fan-favorite “The 313” uniform combo: the sharp white jerseys, silver pants, and white socks. It’s a sleek, timeless look that pays tribute to Detroit’s identity while giving the team an extra dose of swagger on the road.

This combo has quickly become one of the most popular in the Lions’ rotation, especially since it mirrors the city’s no-nonsense, blue-collar style, bold, confident, and classic.

Quarterback Jared Goff and the rest of the offense will look to match that energy on the field as Detroit aims to bounce back from a tough divisional loss and regain their rhythm heading into a crucial stretch of the season.

Kickoff against the Commanders is set for Sunday, and if nothing else, the Lions will look good doing it.