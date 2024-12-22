Detroit Lions Unveil ‘Icy’ Uniform Combo for Matchup vs. Bears

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills when they travel to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears. With a win, the Lions would remain in first place in the NFC North with a 13-2 record.

Ahead of the game, the Lions unveiled their uniform combination for the matchup, and it’s sure to turn heads. On Saturday night, the team revealed they will be sporting their “Icy” All-White combo, featuring a clean, sleek look. The fresh uniform choice aims to bring a cool, confident vibe as the Lions aim to stay atop their division in the final stretch of the season.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1870651219313565957

With the “Icy” uniforms, the Lions are ready to make a statement against the Bears and prove that they are still the team to beat in the NFC North.