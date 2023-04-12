Detroit Lions unveil special logo for 2023 season [Photo]

The Detroit Lions are entering their 90th season in the National Football League and according to the team, they have unveiled a special logo to commemorate it. As you will see below, they will be wearing a special patch with the loge that will be located on the upper left part of the jersey. The loge has the No. 90 on it, along with one of the Lions' old logos.

Detroit Lions unveil special logo for 2023 season

The 90th season logo will make appearances at Ford Field, both in-stadium and on the Lions uniform as a jersey patch. It pays tribute to the Lions team logo of the 1960s (1961-1969), which is also celebrated in the WCF memorial logo and the 60th commemorative season logo.

“It is truly amazing that we are celebrating 90 seasons of Lions football,” said Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp. “My family is proud to have been associated with the organization for 60 of those years and cherish the relationship the team has with the NFL, the city of Detroit, and our amazing Lions fans around the world. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our fans throughout the upcoming season.”

Here is the special logo the Lions unveiled on Wednesday:

Bottom Line: Lions to wear special logo patch in 2023

