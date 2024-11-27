fb
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are just under 24 hours away from their highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears, and fans can now look forward to seeing their team in a bold look. On Wednesday morning, the Lions unveiled their uniform combo for the big game, and it’s sure to excite the fanbase.

For this special occasion, the Lions will be wearing their popular “Blueberry” uniform combo, which features their classic blue jersey paired with matching blue pants and blue socks. This all-blue look has become a fan favorite, and it's a perfect fit for the holiday festivities at Ford Field.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1861787564899963024

With the Lions looking to improve to 11-1 on the season and continue their playoff push, fans are in for an exciting game, and this sharp uniform combo will add to the electric atmosphere. Be sure to tune in for the game and enjoy the Lions’ stylish Thanksgiving Day look!

Previous article
Detroit Lions Announce Unfortunate Decision on Kalif Raymond
Next article
Amon-Ra St. Brown Plays Thanksgiving ‘This or That’ [Video]
