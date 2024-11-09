Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans

For the second week in a row, the Detroit Lions will be wearing their all-white uniform combination, affectionately known as the “Marshmallow” combo. As they prepare for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans, fans can expect the Lions to take the field in their sleek, clean look once again.

This uniform combo has become a fan favorite, and its crisp, white aesthetic has been synonymous with a sense of unity and strength. The Lions will look to carry the momentum from their recent wins as they face off against the Texans in NRG Stadium, hoping the uniform’s positive vibes continue to play a role in their success.