Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Matchup Vs. Colts

The Detroit Lions have unveiled their uniform combination for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, and it's a clean look. The Lions will be rocking their All-White (Marshmallow) uniform combo, a crisp and stylish choice for the road matchup.

As for the Colts, they will be donning their All-Blue ‘Indiana Nights' alternate uniforms, which feature sleek blue helmets.

Both teams will sport eye-catching gear as they face off in what promises to be an exciting matchup. Fans can look forward to a visually impressive game as the Lions aim to continue their strong season.