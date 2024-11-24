fb
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Matchup Vs. Colts

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have unveiled their uniform combination for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, and it's a clean look. The Lions will be rocking their All-White (Marshmallow) uniform combo, a crisp and stylish choice for the road matchup.

As for the Colts, they will be donning their All-Blue ‘Indiana Nights' alternate uniforms, which feature sleek blue helmets.

Both teams will sport eye-catching gear as they face off in what promises to be an exciting matchup. Fans can look forward to a visually impressive game as the Lions aim to continue their strong season.

