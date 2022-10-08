Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for matchup vs. Patriots

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Detroit Lions

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 2-3 on the season when they take on the New England Patriots.

Featured Videos

As you may have heard by now, the Patriots will be wearing their throwback uniforms for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Lions.

Which uniforms will the Detroit Lions wear against the Patriots?

On Saturday night, the Lions released their uniform for Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots and as you can see below, they will be wearing their white jerseys with gray pants.

Nation, what is your favorite Lions’ uniform combination?

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Jim Harbaugh Jim Harbaugh comments on horse-crap call during Michigan’s win over Indiana
Next Article Detroit Lions at New England Patriots Detroit Lions Injury Report Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots Detroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for matchup vs. Patriots
Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh comments on horse-crap call during Michigan’s win over Indiana
Draymond Green Jordan Poole
Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors following incident with Jordan Poole
Lost your password?