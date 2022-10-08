Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for matchup vs. Patriots

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 2-3 on the season when they take on the New England Patriots.

Featured Videos



As you may have heard by now, the Patriots will be wearing their throwback uniforms for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Lions.

Which uniforms will the Detroit Lions wear against the Patriots?

On Saturday night, the Lions released their uniform for Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots and as you can see below, they will be wearing their white jerseys with gray pants.

Nation, what is your favorite Lions’ uniform combination?