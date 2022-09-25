Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for matchup vs. Vikings

The Lions will take on the Vikings on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will play their first road game of the season when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. With a win, the Lions, who would move to 2-1 on the season, would remain in first place in the NFC North.

Earlier tonight, the Lions revealed their uniform combination for Sunday’s game and as you can see below, they will be wearing their white tops with blue pants.

Uniform combo for Minnesota–no raspberry berets, though pic.twitter.com/oxkwVexjOX — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 25, 2022

Nation, what is your favorite Detroit Lions uniform combination?

Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown has bigger goal than individual award

For his efforts against the Commanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Though St. Brown thinks it’s “cool” that he wont the award, he told ESPN that his goals are much more than that.

“I would say I take pride in consistency, definitely. That’s something that I take very seriously,” St. Brown said. “But, the records, it is what it is. I don’t go into the game thinking, ‘Yo, let me get this record.’ It kind of just happens.”

“I think it’s normal now. I’m not surprised at all. Seeing the award, I don’t get excited about it anymore,” St. Brown told ESPN. “I want more. I want more than just that, whether that’s playoffs, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, All-Pro, whatever it is. I want more. So, that award was cool, I see people like to post it and tell me congrats, but I don’t pay no mind to it. My goal is bigger than that.”

The Detroit Lions are currently listed as a 5.5-point underdog against the Minnesota Vikings.