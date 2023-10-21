Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for Week 7 matchup vs. Ravens

If the Detroit Lions want to move to 6-1 on the season, they will have to take care of business on Sunday afternoon, on the road, against the Baltimore Ravens. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will be facing a 4-2 team, that is sitting in first place in their division. On Saturday, the Lions released their uniform combo for their Week 6 matchup against the Ravens.

Which Uniform Combo Will the Detroit Lions Wear?

The Lions have released their uniform combo for Sunday's game against the Ravens, and as you can see below, they will be wearing their white jerseys along with blue pants and white socks.

Bottom Line: Continue to Win on the Road

The Lions are presented with a prime opportunity to inch closer to a playoff spot as they clash with the Ravens on Sunday afternoon. A victory would propel them to an impressive 6-1 record this season. However, it's vital to note that the Ravens, leading their division, are equally determined to secure a crucial win.

