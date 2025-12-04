fb
Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo for Matchup vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are rolling into Thursday Night Football in style. On Tuesday, the team revealed their full uniform combination for the Week 14 primetime showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, and it’s a clean, icy look that fans know well.

Detroit will wear white jerseys, white pants, and white socks, creating their signature “all-white road” combo. It’s a sharp, modern look highlighted by Honolulu Blue striping and accents, perfectly matching the team’s silver-and-blue helmet.

The promo graphic features quarterback Jared Goff in the full ensemble, giving fans a preview of what the Lions will look like under the bright lights in Dallas. The Lions often break out the all-whites in big road matchups, and with Detroit fighting for its playoff life, the timing couldn’t be better.

The Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in football, and Detroit, sitting at 7–5, needs to snap out of its recent skid to stay alive in the NFC playoff race. The Lions’ uniforms won’t win the game, of course… but they’ll definitely look good trying.

Thursday night. National stage. Clean uniforms. Playoff stakes.

Let’s ride. 🦁

