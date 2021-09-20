Detroit Lions unveil uniforms for Monday Night Football matchup vs. Packers

At 8:15 tonight, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the season when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

Just moments ago, the Lions unveiled the uniforms they will be wearing on Monday night against the Packers.

As you can see below, the Lions will go with their white-on-white uniforms for tonight’s game.

These are clean!

