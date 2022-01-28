in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions updated 2022 NFL Draft picks

16 Views 3 Votes

The NFL has officially announced the compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft, which means we now know where the Detroit Lions selecting in each round. Note: The Lions’ second 1st Round pick will depend on where the Rams finish. It is currently projected to be No. 31.

Here are the 10 picks the Lions have in the 2022 NFL Draft.

ROUND 1

No. 2

No. 31 (Via Rams)

ROUND 2

No. 34

ROUND 3

No. 66

No. 97 (Compensatory Pick)

ROUND 4

None

ROUND 5

No. 176 (Compensatory Pick)

ROUND 6

No. 180

No. 217 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 7

No. 230

No. 238

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

How to watch and listen to No. 10 Michigan State vs. Michigan