Detroit Lions updated 2022 NFL Draft picks

The NFL has officially announced the compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft, which means we now know where the Detroit Lions selecting in each round. Note: The Lions’ second 1st Round pick will depend on where the Rams finish. It is currently projected to be No. 31.
Here are the 10 picks the Lions have in the 2022 NFL Draft.
ROUND 1
No. 2
No. 31 (Via Rams)
ROUND 2
No. 34
ROUND 3
No. 66
No. 97 (Compensatory Pick)
ROUND 4
None
ROUND 5
No. 176 (Compensatory Pick)
ROUND 6
No. 180
No. 217 (Compensatory Pick)
Round 7
No. 230
No. 238
