Detroit Lions updated 2023 NFL Draft capital

The Detroit Lions are sitting pretty with the third-most draft capital of all NFL teams this season, making them a team to watch come draft day. With multiple picks in the first few rounds, including the sixth overall pick, the Lions are well-positioned to add some key players to their roster.

The Detroit Lions have a bounty of draft capital for the 2023 NFL Draft, with picks in the first, second, third, fifth, and sixth rounds. Additionally, they have acquired a first-round pick from the Rams, a second-round pick from the Vikings, and a sixth-round pick from the Broncos. According to PFF's Wins Above Replacement model, the Lions have the third-most draft capital of all NFL teams this year.

2023 draft capital as of now pic.twitter.com/DPv903LZS3 — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) February 27, 2023

Key points:

Lions have 5 of the Top 85 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Acquired a first-round pick from the Rams, a second-round pick from the Vikings, and a sixth-round pick from the Broncos

Third-most draft capital of all NFL teams in 2023, according to PFF's Wins Above Replacement model

The Big Picture: Lions poised for success in 2023 NFL Draft

The Lions' abundance of draft capital sets them up for success in the 2023 NFL Draft. With multiple picks in the top 20, they have the opportunity to add some game-changing players to their roster.

The Lions' draft capital is important because it gives them the opportunity to add some key players to their team, which could help them improve their performance in the upcoming season. With multiple picks in the first few rounds, they have the potential to address multiple areas of need on their roster and build a stronger, more competitive team.

The Bottom Line – Lions poised for draft day domination

The Detroit Lions have set themselves up for success in the 2023 NFL Draft with an abundance of draft capital, including multiple picks in the top 20. With the potential to add some game-changing players to their roster, the Lions are poised for draft-day domination and could be a team to watch in the upcoming season.