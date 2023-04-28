Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions updated 2023 NFL Draft order following blockbuster trade

By W.G. Brady
2
0

Inside the Article:

Just moments ago, news broke that the Detroit Lions had traded the No. 6 and No. 81 overall picks to the Arizona Cardinals for a trio of 2023 NFL Draft picks. With the trade, the Lions now have five of the top 55 picks and 10 picks overall.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions captains Detroit Lions helmet Detroit Lions uniform Aaron Donald Austin Ekeler NFL Power Rankings Detroit Lions alternate helmets 2023 NFL Draft Detroit Lions' biggest needs NFLPA Dave Birkett

Detroit Lions/Arizona Cardinals Trade Details

Lions get: No. 12, No. 34, and No. 168 in 2023

- Advertisement -

Cardinals get: No. 6 and No. 81

Lions updated NFL Draft order

Following the blockbuster trade, here is the Lions' new pick order:

  • Round 1, Pick 12
  • Round 1, Pick 18
  • Round 2, Pick 34
  • Round 2, Pick 48
  • Round 2, Pick 55
  • Round 5, Pick 152
  • Round 5, Pick 159
  • Round 5, Pick 168
  • Round 6, Pick 183
  • Round 6, Pick 194

Bottom Line: Lions stockpile more draft capital

The Lions had their shot to land DT Jalen Carter with the No. 6 pick, but they opted to trade down with the Cardinals. By doing so, the Lions now have two first-round picks and three second-round picks.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions trade No. 6 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions trade No. 6 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions just traded the No. 6 overall pick AND the No. 81 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.