Detroit Lions updated 2023 NFL Draft order following blockbuster trade

Just moments ago, news broke that the Detroit Lions had traded the No. 6 and No. 81 overall picks to the Arizona Cardinals for a trio of 2023 NFL Draft picks. With the trade, the Lions now have five of the top 55 picks and 10 picks overall.
Detroit Lions/Arizona Cardinals Trade Details
Lions get: No. 12, No. 34, and No. 168 in 2023
Cardinals get: No. 6 and No. 81
Lions updated NFL Draft order
Following the blockbuster trade, here is the Lions' new pick order:
- Round 1, Pick 12
- Round 1, Pick 18
- Round 2, Pick 34
- Round 2, Pick 48
- Round 2, Pick 55
- Round 5, Pick 152
- Round 5, Pick 159
- Round 5, Pick 168
- Round 6, Pick 183
- Round 6, Pick 194
Bottom Line: Lions stockpile more draft capital
The Lions had their shot to land DT Jalen Carter with the No. 6 pick, but they opted to trade down with the Cardinals. By doing so, the Lions now have two first-round picks and three second-round picks.