Detroit Lions updated 2023 NFL Draft order following blockbuster trade

Just moments ago, news broke that the Detroit Lions had traded the No. 6 and No. 81 overall picks to the Arizona Cardinals for a trio of 2023 NFL Draft picks. With the trade, the Lions now have five of the top 55 picks and 10 picks overall.

Detroit Lions/Arizona Cardinals Trade Details

Lions get: No. 12, No. 34, and No. 168 in 2023

Cardinals get: No. 6 and No. 81

Following the blockbuster trade, here is the Lions' new pick order:

Round 1, Pick 12

Round 1, Pick 18

Round 2, Pick 34

Round 2, Pick 48

Round 2, Pick 55

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 5, Pick 159

Round 5, Pick 168

Round 6, Pick 183

Round 6, Pick 194

Bottom Line: Lions stockpile more draft capital

The Lions had their shot to land DT Jalen Carter with the No. 6 pick, but they opted to trade down with the Cardinals. By doing so, the Lions now have two first-round picks and three second-round picks.