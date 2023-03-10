Detroit Lions Updated 2023 NFL Draft order released

Inside the Article:
On Friday, the NFL released the compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Detroit Lions did not get any additional picks. That being said, with the compensatory picks being released, the Lions' draft order has been updated.
Key Points
- The NFL announced the 2023 NFL Draft compensatory picks on Friday
- The Lions did not get any compensatory picks
- The Lions' draft order has been updated
Detroit Lions NFL Draft order
Here is the Lions updated draft order, via NFL.com:
- Round 1, Pick 6 (From Rams)
- Round 1, Pick 18
- Round 2, Pick 48
- Round 2, Pick 55 (From Vikings)
- Round 3, Pick 81
- Round 5, Pick 152
- Round 6, Pick 183 (From Broncos)
- Round 6, Pick 194
Bottom Line: The Draft will be HUGE for the Lions
After winning eight of their final 10 games in 2022, the Lions finished the season with a 9-8 record. Now, as the 2023 free agency period approaches, the Lions have been listed as the odds-on favorite to win the NFC North. In order to do that, they will have to solidify their defense via free agency and the NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions have two first-round picks and two second-round picks, which means they will have a great opportunity to add some key players to their roster. If Brad Holmes nails free agency and the NFL Draft, making a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs is not out of the question.