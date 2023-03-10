Detroit Lions Updated 2023 NFL Draft order released

On Friday, the NFL released the compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Detroit Lions did not get any additional picks. That being said, with the compensatory picks being released, the Lions' draft order has been updated.

Detroit Lions NFL Draft order

Here is the Lions updated draft order, via NFL.com:

Round 1, Pick 6 (From Rams)

Round 1, Pick 18

Round 2, Pick 48

Round 2, Pick 55 (From Vikings)

Round 3, Pick 81

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 6, Pick 183 (From Broncos)

Round 6, Pick 194

Bottom Line: The Draft will be HUGE for the Lions

After winning eight of their final 10 games in 2022, the Lions finished the season with a 9-8 record. Now, as the 2023 free agency period approaches, the Lions have been listed as the odds-on favorite to win the NFC North. In order to do that, they will have to solidify their defense via free agency and the NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions have two first-round picks and two second-round picks, which means they will have a great opportunity to add some key players to their roster. If Brad Holmes nails free agency and the NFL Draft, making a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs is not out of the question.