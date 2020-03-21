Detroit Lions updated defensive depth chart includes 4 new starters

The Detroit Lions were very active in the first week of free agency as they agreed to terms with eight players. Of those eight players, a handful or so will end up being starters for the Lions in 2020. We thought it would be fun to head over to Our Lads to take a look at what the Lions offensive and defensive depth charts look like at this point in time.

This piece will focus on the defense, which includes four new starters from the FA class.







As you can see above, Danny Shelton (DT), Jamie Collins (OLB), Desmond Trufant (CB), and Duron Harmon (SS) are all included in the starting lineup at this point.

Nation, would you make any adjustments to this depth chart at this point?