Detroit Lions Updated Draft Picks Following Za’Darius Smith Trade

With the NFL trade deadline in full swing, the Detroit Lions made headlines by acquiring defensive end Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns. In exchange for Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick, the Lions sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick to Cleveland. This trade not only strengthens the Lions' defensive line but also impacts their future draft capital.

Let’s take a closer look at where the Lions stand regarding their draft picks in the coming years:

Detroit Lions Future Draft Picks

2025 Draft Picks

First-round pick

Second-round pick

Fourth-round pick

Sixth-round pick (via Carlton Davis trade with Bucs)

Seventh-round pick

Seventh-round pick (via Terrion Arnold draft trade with Cowboys)

2026 Draft Picks

First-round pick

Second-round pick

Third-round pick

Fourth-round pick

Fifth-round pick

Seventh-round pick

Seventh-round pick (from Za'Darius Smith trade with Browns)

2027 Draft Picks

First-round pick

Second-round pick

Third-round pick

Fourth-round pick

Fifth-round pick

Sixth-round pick

Seventh-round pick

This updated draft capital showcases the Lions' strategic approach as they continue to build a competitive roster. With multiple picks across the upcoming drafts, the team is well-positioned to make impactful selections that will enhance their quest for sustained success.

As the Lions look forward to the rest of the season, fans can be excited not only about the immediate impact of players like Za'Darius Smith but also about the potential future stars that could be added to the roster through the draft. With a strong foundation already in place, the future looks bright for Detroit.