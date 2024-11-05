fb
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Updated Draft Picks Following Za’Darius Smith Trade

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
With the NFL trade deadline in full swing, the Detroit Lions made headlines by acquiring defensive end Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns. In exchange for Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick, the Lions sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick to Cleveland. This trade not only strengthens the Lions' defensive line but also impacts their future draft capital.

Let’s take a closer look at where the Lions stand regarding their draft picks in the coming years:

Detroit Lions Future Draft Picks

2025 Draft Picks

  • First-round pick
  • Second-round pick
  • Fourth-round pick
  • Sixth-round pick (via Carlton Davis trade with Bucs)
  • Seventh-round pick
  • Seventh-round pick (via Terrion Arnold draft trade with Cowboys)

2026 Draft Picks

  • First-round pick
  • Second-round pick
  • Third-round pick
  • Fourth-round pick
  • Fifth-round pick
  • Seventh-round pick
  • Seventh-round pick (from Za'Darius Smith trade with Browns)

2027 Draft Picks

  • First-round pick
  • Second-round pick
  • Third-round pick
  • Fourth-round pick
  • Fifth-round pick
  • Sixth-round pick
  • Seventh-round pick

This updated draft capital showcases the Lions' strategic approach as they continue to build a competitive roster. With multiple picks across the upcoming drafts, the team is well-positioned to make impactful selections that will enhance their quest for sustained success.

As the Lions look forward to the rest of the season, fans can be excited not only about the immediate impact of players like Za'Darius Smith but also about the potential future stars that could be added to the roster through the draft. With a strong foundation already in place, the future looks bright for Detroit.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
