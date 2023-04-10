Detroit Lions updated odds to make the 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Detroit Lions are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2016, and the odds are in their favor for the 2023 NFL season. With a strong finish to the 2022 regular season and notable off-season upgrades, the Lions are predicted to be among the playoff teams who will compete for the Lombardi Trophy this coming season.

Detroit Lions favored to make 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Detroit Lions are favored to make the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. With a -170 betting line, bettors are placing their confidence in the Lions to secure a playoff spot after a 17-game regular season. The team has made significant upgrades to their secondary, which should improve their overall defensive performance. General manager Brad Holmes has also positioned the team to acquire more young talent through the upcoming draft, with two first-round picks and five total picks in the first three rounds.

Bottom Line: Lions looking to end playoff drought

The Lions have not made a playoff appearance since 2016, but with recent upgrades to their team, they are poised for a strong playoff run in the 2023 NFL season. The team has focused on addressing their biggest needs, particularly on defense, which should improve their overall performance on the field.

The Lions making the playoffs in 2023 would be a significant milestone for the team and their fans. It would end a playoff drought that has lasted several years and demonstrate the progress the team has made in recent seasons. With a strong finish to the 2022 regular season, the Lions have momentum on their side and the potential to make a deep playoff run.