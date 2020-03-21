Detroit Lions updated salary cap space

The Detroit Lions have been extremely busy this week as they have agreed to terms with eight free agents, including four who could end up starting on the defensive side of the ball. That being said, as you can see below, the Lions still have some money to spend and you can expect they will add a few more free agents before training camp begins.

Let’s take a look at where the Lions currently stand when it comes to the NFL salary cap.







According to Erik Schlitt of LionsWire, the Lions $22,161,944 remaining in cap space.

Thought the Lions technically have north of $22 million in space, that does not mean they have that much money to spend on free agents. GM Bob Quinn will save around $10 million for his rainy day fund. If that number is factored in, Schlitt estimates the Lions have $12,161,944 which they can spend on free agents.

*H/T To Erik Schlitt for putting together a beautiful spreadsheet for Lions fans to follow!