On Friday, the Detroit Lions announced they have released starting offensive tackle, Rick Wagner.

Wagner was set to make $9 million in 2020 and this move frees up some salary-cap space for the Lions as the free agency period is set to begin on Monday.

According to Spotrac, the Lions now have $52,330,888 in cap space, which ranks No. 17 in the league.

Nation, who do you believe the Lions should sign in free agency?