Monday, March 3, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Urged to Consider Former No. 3 Overall Pick in Free Agency

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
When you look up and down the Detroit Lions roster, quarterback seems like one of the positions of least worry. After all, the Lions currently have MVP candidate Jared Goff as their starter and Hendon Hooker as a backup, which means they probably won’t make a move in free agency, or the 2025 NFL Draft, that will move the needle. That said, one local blogger is suggesting that the Lions consider signing former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance when the free agency period begins.

Could the Detroit Lions Sign Trey Lance?

Here is a summary of what Max Gerber of Pride of Detroit recently wrote about Trey Lance being a potential fit for the Lions.

The Detroit Lions could consider signing former third-overall pick Trey Lance as a potential third-string quarterback, thanks to his connection with new tight ends coach Tyler Roehl, who was Lance’s offensive coordinator at North Dakota State. Despite a tough start to his career, including injuries and a lost starting job to Brock Purdy in San Francisco, Lance is an athletic quarterback with room for development. His lack of arm strength and accuracy are areas he can improve, and his dedication to learning makes him a coachable option. With Dallas declining his fifth-year option, Lance is expected to sign for a much lower price tag, potentially around $2.1 million, which could make him an intriguing low-risk signing for the Lions to develop behind Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker.

Trey Lance

Trey Lance: By the Numbers

SeasonTeamGames Played (G)Games Started (GS)Passes Completed (Cmp)Pass Attempts (Att)Completion % (Cmp%)Yards (Yds)Touchdowns (TD)Interceptions (Int)
2021SFO62417157.7%60352
2022SFO21153148.4%19401
2024DAL41254161.0%26601

Will the Detroit Lions Sign Trey Lance?

In my opinion, the only way the Lions will sign Trey Lance is if they trade Hendon Hooker. Though Lance has not yet had much success in the NFL, he is still young, and I highly doubt he will come to the Lions if he is going to be the No. 3 QB. That said, there has been speculation (I don’t believe it) that the Lions could trade Hooker to a team in need of a starting QB, do only time will tell.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
