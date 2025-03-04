Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Detroit Lions Urged to Kick Tires on 3-Time NFL All-Pro Wide Receiver

W.G. Brady
The free agency period is almost upon us, and it is going to be very interested to see which moves the Detroit Lions decide to make. Brad Holmes has said time and time again that he is more interested in building a team through the NFL Draft, but that does not mean he won’t consider a big-name free agent if he believes it will help the team. According to Max Gerber of Pride of Detroit, one big-name free agent the Lions could consider is WR De’Andre Hopkins.

De’Andre Hopkins Suggested As Fit for Detroit Lions

Here is a summary of what Gerber wrote about Hopkins being a potential free agent signing for the Lions:

The Detroit Lions could make a significant move in free agency by adding veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro. Despite being 32 years old, Hopkins remains a valuable asset, contributing 56 receptions for 610 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2024, and is known for his leadership. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised Hopkins’ leadership, noting his willingness to work alongside other receivers. A potential signing of Hopkins would bring an experienced mentor to the Lions’ wide receiver group, offering a solid role on offense. While his cost varies, with estimates ranging from $6 million to $15 million per year, pairing Hopkins with other key players like Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown could create a dynamic receiving corps, making the Lions’ offense even more potent.

DeAndre Hopkins: By the Numbers (2024)

  • Games Played: 10 (5 starts)
  • Receptions: 41
  • Yards: 437′
  • Touchdowns: 4

Should the Lions Sign Hopkins?

Pairing De’Andre Hopkins with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams is certainly intriguing, but this one comes down to money. If the Lions can convince Hopkins to sign for $10 million or less, preferably for 1-2 years, then I would be down. If he is demanding something closer to $15 million per season, it would be a hard pass for me.

